International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 4,710 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 925,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 424,135 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 634,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.