International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 9,377 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $120.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

