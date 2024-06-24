International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after buying an additional 124,930 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

