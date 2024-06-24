International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $62,020,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.85. 875,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,677. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.31 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.