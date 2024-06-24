International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $172.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

