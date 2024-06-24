Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,306,000.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.84. 112,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,054. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

