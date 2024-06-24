Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Stock Position Lessened by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

QQQJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,063. The stock has a market cap of $676.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

