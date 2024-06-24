Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up 3.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 29,809.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 433,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 79,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,841 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PHDG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.47. 4,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $119.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $37.76.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.