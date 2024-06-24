Investors Buy High Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 11,247 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 374% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,375 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 465,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,406. The firm has a market cap of $927.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $45,722.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $121,888.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,653 shares of company stock worth $270,409. Insiders own 31.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

