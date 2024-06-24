Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $13.28

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $12.45. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 2,456,096 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Iris Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.37.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

