iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.29. 5,952,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

