iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.