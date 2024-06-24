iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.5% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $548.96. 617,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

