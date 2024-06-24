iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $548.03. 1,131,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,683. The company has a market cap of $472.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

