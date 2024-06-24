iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.52. 1,321,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,847,248. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

