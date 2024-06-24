iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESML. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

