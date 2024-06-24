iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

EUSA opened at $88.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $91.14.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

