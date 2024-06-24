iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by &Partners

&Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 200.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $263.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day moving average is $239.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $266.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

