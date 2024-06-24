iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.05. 622,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

