iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

