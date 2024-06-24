iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IYG opened at $65.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.