Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JEF opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

