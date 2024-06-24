Jito (JTO) Price Reaches $2.28 on Top Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00003767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $262.52 million and approximately $47.79 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 122,958,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.23700234 USD and is down -9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $29,368,039.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

