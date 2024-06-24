Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.36. 1,283,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,908. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $359.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

