JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $121,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,214,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $196.30 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $563.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
