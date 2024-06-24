Kaspa (KAS) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $69.62 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,010,627,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,010,617,460 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,007,996,404.90716 with 24,008,010,156.720547 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.14891873 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $51,537,466.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

