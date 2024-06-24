Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

KDP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $3,616,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $11,375,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

