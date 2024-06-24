Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kewaunee Scientific stock opened at $36.33 on Monday. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $106,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

