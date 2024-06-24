Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $46.01 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $46.01 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041418 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00031982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,083,263 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

