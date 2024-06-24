Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 1,762 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $78.71. 3,902,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

