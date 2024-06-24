Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 4,246 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,052,000 after purchasing an additional 110,754 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,264,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,975 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

