Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.10. The stock had a trading volume of 124,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

