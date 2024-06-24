Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $540.07. 408,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
