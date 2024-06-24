Lane & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,548 Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 280,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

