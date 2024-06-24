Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 110,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

