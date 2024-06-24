Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,125,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,563,314 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,835. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.01 and a 200-day moving average of $280.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

