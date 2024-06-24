Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,523,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 286,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,465. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

