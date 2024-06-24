Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $229,863,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,220,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 605,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %
Kroger stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,083,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
