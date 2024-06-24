Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,405. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.