Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 652.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.10. 7,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.15. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $108.33.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

