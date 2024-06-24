Lane & Associates LLC Has $353,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,910,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $496,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 492,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,904. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

