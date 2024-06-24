Lane & Associates LLC Invests $974,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.99. 2,027,863 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

