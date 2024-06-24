Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

