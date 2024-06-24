Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.40. The stock had a trading volume of 888,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,047. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

