Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,105. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

