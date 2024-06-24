Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 514,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.61. 198,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,326. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.80 and a 200 day moving average of $106.27.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.