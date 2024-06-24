Lane & Associates LLC Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,339. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

