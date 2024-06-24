Lane & Associates LLC Sells 490 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.45. 33,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

