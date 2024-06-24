Lane & Associates LLC Sells 539 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.04. The stock had a trading volume of 163,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.