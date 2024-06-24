Lane & Associates LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 774,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,678,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VXUS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.56. 1,741,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,260. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.